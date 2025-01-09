President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Meghalaya Today

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha from January 9 to January 10, according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat. During her visit, the President will attend important events in both states.

On January 9, President Murmu will be in Umiam, Meghalaya, where she will grace the golden jubilee celebration of the ICAR Research Complex for the North-Eastern Hill Region. The event marks five decades of the institution's contributions to research and development in the region.

The following day, on January 10, the President will travel to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where she will preside over the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention and present the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be a key figure in the PBD celebrations, inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on January 9 at 10 AM in Bhubaneswar. Organized in partnership with the Government of Odisha, the convention runs from January 8 to January 10 and serves as a platform for the Indian diaspora to connect, engage, and interact.

This year’s theme, “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”, highlights the role of the global Indian community in the nation’s development. Delegates from over 50 countries have registered to participate in the event.

Additionally, as part of the PBD celebrations, Prime Minister Modi will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for the Indian diaspora. The train, which will depart from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, is set to travel to multiple destinations of cultural, religious, and historical importance in India over the course of three weeks.

The journey is being conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, a government initiative aimed at fostering deeper connections with India’s rich heritage.

