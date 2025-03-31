President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, President Droupadi Murmu, extended her heartfelt greetings to the nation.

President Murmu conveyed her best wishes, stressing the festival’s role in strengthening brotherhood and promoting compassion and charity.

"Greetings to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival strengthens the feeling of brotherhood and gives the message of adopting compassion and charity. I wish that this festival brings peace, prosperity, and happiness in everyone's life and strengthens the spirit of moving forward on the path of goodness in everyone's hearts," she posted on social media platform X in Urdu.

ईद-उल-फित्र के मुबारक मौके पर सभी देशवासियों, विशेष रूप से मुस्लिम भाईयों और बहनों को बधाई। यह त्योहार भाईचारे की भावना को मजबूत बनाता है तथा करुणा-भाव और दान की प्रवृत्ति को अपनाने का संदेश देता है। मैं कामना करती हूं कि यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में शांति, समृद्धि और खुशियां लेकर आए… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 31, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings, writing on X, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony, and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"

Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.



May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours.



Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his message, saying, "Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and good health to you and your loved ones."

Eid Mubarak!



May this joyous occasion bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and good health to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NQEwFUJPGP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 31, 2025

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is a time of charity, kindness, and compassion. Along with giving Zakat, many people engage in helping others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those in need, reflecting the Islamic values of empathy and care for others.



