President Murmu’s Historic Visit: First Indian Head of State in Slovakia in 29 Years

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Vienna on Tuesday as part of her ongoing four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia. Her visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement, with Slovakia being the first destination by an Indian President in 29 years.

After completing the first leg of her tour in Portugal, President Murmu reached the Austrian capital before proceeding to the Slovak Republic, where she will be hosted by Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini from April 9 to 10.

Earlier, in Portugal, President Murmu engaged in high-level discussions at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Her visit was the first by an Indian head of state to Portugal in 27 years, following President K.R. Narayanan’s visit in 1998.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed her departure for Slovakia, stating on X: "A fruitful State visit to Portugal concludes. President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for the next leg of her tour, Slovak Republic."

During her Portugal visit, President Murmu received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Portuguese Parliament, where she was welcomed by Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of Assembleia da Republica. She held discussions with the Portuguese delegation, signed the official book of honour, and reaffirmed both nations' commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

On April 7, President Murmu was conferred the prestigious 'City Key of Honour' by the Mayor of Lisbon in a ceremony at City Hall. She later attended a banquet at Palacio da Ajuda, hosted by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, where she underscored the significance of the 50th anniversary of India-Portugal diplomatic relations.

Highlighting the potential for cooperation across various sectors, President Murmu stated that India-Portugal relations are evolving into a dynamic and forward-looking partnership.

She also paid tribute to Portugal's literary heritage by visiting the Church of Santa Maria and laying a wreath at the tomb of national poet Luis Vaz de Camoes. Additionally, she and her Portuguese counterpart launched commemorative postage stamps celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties.

