Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun, Theatre Charged Over Woman's Death

A criminal case has been registered against actor Allu Arjun, his private security entourage and the Sandhya theatre management at RTC crossroad over a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Thursday. The stampede resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman with her nine-year-old son left hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to investigators both the theatre management and Allu Arjun’s team failed to provide a prior intimation of the actor’s presence at the premiere, which caused the crowd crush.

DCP (central zone) Akshansh Yadav said, “Allu Arjun came to Sandhya theatre with his personal security guards. The fans gathered there tried to enter the theatre with him. His guards started pushing them, which aggravated the situation. Taking advantage of the situation, a large number of people entered the ground floor of the auditorium.”

A police complaint was filed by the deceased’s family against the actor, his security and the theatre staff for the circumstances that led to the stampede.

Based on the complaint by Revathi’s family, a case was registered and the DCP has assured that strong action will be taken against those responsible for the chaotic situation. “They are being charged under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt/grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of BNS,” said Yadav.

What Happened?

The police had to resort to lathi-charge for crowd control amid the fan frenzy caused by Allu Arjun’s arrival on Wednesday night, leading to the stampede. Revathi and her son fell unconscious after getting caught in the massive crowd on the ground floor of the auditorium. Force had to be used to disperse the crowd and perform CPR on both victims. Revathi succumbed later in the hospital, while her son survived and is being treated.

Revathi possibly died due to suffocation rather than physical injury caused by the stampede, the DCP said, adding, “There was not a scratch on her body.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule continued to play at Sandhya Theatre on Thursday amid a sizeable police security. Senior officers visited the theatre to conduct a probe, while members of various political parties staged a demonstration seeking justice for Revathi's family. The protesting demonstrators were later escorted into a waiting police van.

