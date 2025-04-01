Rabha Hasong Polls: Countdown Begins, Who Will Win the Political Tug-of-War?

As the countdown to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) election reaches its final stretch, political temperatures have soared. With tensions mounting between the ruling and opposition camps, the battle for control of the council is now in its final phase. Accusations and counter-accusations have flooded the airwaves, and as the campaigning comes to a close, all eyes are set on April 2, 2025, when the crucial vote will be cast.

Election preparations are now in full swing. By Tuesday morning, election officials and staff were already on their way to polling centers, ensuring everything is set for the big day. The RHAC, comprising 36 constituencies — 20 in Goalpara district and 16 in Kamrup district — is poised to see the participation of 4,45,586 voters. With voting scheduled from 7 AM to 3 PM on April 2, 2025, this will be a pivotal moment for the region’s political future.

Of the total voters, 2,16,181 are male voters, and Goalpara district holds the highest number of voters with 2,54,644 registered individuals. A total of 630 polling stations will be operational to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

RHAC Election, 2025 Final Electoral Roll

The election officially kicked off with the announcement of nominations on March 15, 2025, after the Assam State Election Commission declared the election schedule. The campaign has seen a slew of high-profile figures participating, including Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia, further elevating the political stakes.

In previous RHAC elections, the BJP and the Rabha Hasong Joint Forum (RHJF) collaborated under the NDA banner, with the BJP contesting only three out of the 36 constituencies. However, the landscape has shifted for the upcoming election. The BJP has now fielded candidates in six constituencies, while the RHJF has thrown its weight behind 30 constituencies. Given the current political climate and public sentiment, the race is expected to be a highly one-sided affair.

Despite the dominance of the ruling alliance, the opposition Congress has managed to assert its presence in certain constituencies, particularly in Kamrup district. However, its influence has been largely negligible in Goalpara district, where the ruling coalition continues to hold sway. The campaign trail has seen candidates from the RHJF actively engaging in televised debates, while BJP candidates have firmly represented the party with the lotus symbol as their battle cry.

Out of the 36 constituencies, 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, six are reserved for women, and 11 remain open for all candidates. With voting set to take place across 630 polling stations, the electoral process promises to be a well-organized and significant exercise in democracy. The vote counting, scheduled for April 4, 2025, will unveil the fate of the candidates and likely determine the next phase of governance for the region.

The RHAC, which was established by the Assam Government, plays a crucial role in the socio-economic and cultural development of the Rabha community. The Rabhas, one of the indigenous tribes of Assam, are classified as a plain Schedule Tribe in the state. The Council originally covered 306 revenue villages with an estimated population of 350,000. However, following Government Notification No. TAD/BC/135/2005/10 on May 17, 2005, the jurisdiction was expanded to include 779 revenue villages, significantly broadening its scope and influence.

As the election date approaches, the political stakes could not be higher. The people of Rabha Hasong, with its unique cultural and social fabric, are now faced with a choice that will shape the future of their community for years to come. The final outcome will not only determine the political landscape of the RHAC but also the trajectory of its ongoing development.

In what is set to be an intense and closely watched election, the political forces at play are gearing up for what could very well be a transformative moment for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and its people. The battle lines are drawn, the campaigns have concluded, and now, it’s time for the people to have their say.