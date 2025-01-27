Free Bus Travel, Metro Discount For Students In AAP’s Delhi Polls Manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released another manifesto ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, making fresh promises, including free travel on public buses and a 50 per cent discount on Metro fares for all school and college students. AAP chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a set of 15 assurances, dubbed ‘Kejriwal ki guarantees,’ mirroring the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Modi ki guarantees.’

Among the major promises was the continuation of the Rs 2,100 direct cash transfer scheme for eligible women, first announced last month. "This is for empowering women and addressing their financial need..." Kejriwal had stated earlier, adding that free bus travel and Metro fare concessions, currently available to women, would be extended to female students as well.

"Today, we are announcing 15 'Kejriwal ki guarantees', which will be fulfilled in the next five years. The first is the guarantee of employment. Second - the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' which will give Rs 2,100 per month to every woman. Third - Sanjeevani scheme for medical treatment," Kejriwal said during the announcement.

Additional promises include the waiver of incorrect water bills and assurances of improved civic infrastructure. Kejriwal reiterated that if AAP returns to power, the government would "ensure the cleaning of the Yamuna, 24-hour drinking water supply for all houses, and make European-standard roads." Acknowledging that similar commitments had been made in the 2020 elections but remained unfulfilled, he attributed the delays to the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged political targeting by the BJP.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted the arrest of several senior AAP leaders, including himself, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and ex-minister Satyendra Jain, on money laundering and corruption charges. He argued that these cases were politically motivated and had hindered AAP’s governance.

"The sixth guarantee," Kejriwal stated, "is the Dr BR Ambedkar Scholarship scheme that will cover the cost of education, travel, and stay of Dalit students wanting to study in any international university. We will give Rs 18,000 per month to temple and gurudwara priests..."

The manifesto release comes amid an ongoing tussle between the AAP and BJP, with both parties unveiling policy commitments aimed at various voter groups, including women, marginalized communities, and students.

Last week, the BJP announced its own set of incentives, including "free education - from pre-school to post-graduate degrees - for needy students," along with Rs 15,000 in cash aid and travel reimbursements for students appearing in entrance exams. The party also pledged a Rs 1,000 monthly stipend for Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical and professional courses.

In response, Kejriwal criticized a clause in the BJP’s manifesto that stipulated free education would be available only to "eligible children" in Delhi government schools. "But, under AAP, everyone is getting free education... this means they want people to be harassed and make multiple trips to BJP offices to admit their children in schools," he said.

The electoral battle has also intensified over promises to women voters, who form a significant portion of Delhi’s electorate. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, over 46 per cent—approximately 71 lakh—of Delhi’s registered voters are women, with numbers increasing daily.

Polling for Delhi’s 70-member Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The AAP had secured a landslide victory in the last two elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats in 2020 and 67 in 2015.

