Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Plan To Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Today

Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other MPs plan to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, following the deadly violence that resulted in four casualties. Despite restrictions imposed by the district administration, which are in place until December 10 due to the unrest, the Congress leaders are determined to proceed with their visit. The violence, which erupted last month, was triggered by a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid after a petition claimed that the site once housed a Harihar temple.

The Sambhal district magistrate, Rajendra Pensiya, issued directives on Tuesday requesting officials from surrounding districts, including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, to prevent Rahul Gandhi's entry into Sambhal. The authorities have been instructed to stop him at their district borders. Pensiya's orders emphasized that following the November 24 survey, violent protests led by the Muslim community resulted in gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson, making the situation in Sambhal extremely sensitive. The district remains under prohibitory orders until December 10, with any external visitors requiring prior approval.

Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande has rallied public support for Gandhi’s visit. Pande posted on X, stating, "A Congress delegation led by Mr. @RahulGandhi ji will leave for Sambhal by road from Delhi tomorrow to meet the families of victims of Sambhal violence. To support them in this struggle, I will gather at Ghazipur border with the Congress delegation and leave for Sambhal. All of you are appealed to reach Ghazipur border in large numbers with your supporters and give your invaluable contribution in this struggle. Your support is needed in the fight for democracy and justice."

Despite urging from the Moradabad divisional commissioner, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, for Gandhi to delay his visit, the Congress party is proceeding with their plans.

Meanwhile, a forensic investigation at the Sambhal violence site on Tuesday uncovered six empty cartridges labelled "made in Pakistan" and another labelled "made in the USA." Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi confirmed the discovery, stating that the forensic team, along with a municipal team, examined the site at the request of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the violence. Vishnoi called the findings "very serious" and assured a thorough investigation.

In Parliament, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of orchestrating a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the Sambhal violence. Yadav alleged that police personnel, using both official and personal weapons, were involved in the deaths and injuries of locals after protests erupted against police actions.

Sambhal Violence

The violence in Sambhal has been linked to the Shahi Jama Masjid survey, initially conducted on November 19 following a court order based on a petition claiming the mosque site was previously a Harihar temple. The situation escalated on November 24 during a second survey, leading to violent clashes. Four people were killed, and numerous others were injured, with 29 police officers also sustaining injuries.

