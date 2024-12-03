Pakistan Made Bullets Found Amid Investigations Into Sambhal Violence

An investigation into the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has uncovered alarming evidence. According to police officials, forensic teams discovered cartridge cases, both exploded and unexploded, that are traced back to Pakistan. "The team of officers found one 9 mm misfired shell and one shell with PAKISTAN ORDNANCE FACTORY inscribed on it from the spot," said the police.

Advertisment

Additionally, the authorities recovered two shells of 12 bore and two shells of 32 bore guns. A search operation is currently ongoing, with several senior police officers already on-site.

This revelation is expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing investigation led by a three-member judicial panel. The panel, set up by the Yogi Adityanath government, is investigating key aspects of the violence, including whether it was spontaneous or part of a larger conspiracy, the circumstances leading to the clashes, and the measures needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

The panel is headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, with retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain as members.

The violence occurred last month during a court-ordered survey of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid, which was intended to determine whether a Hindu temple existed beneath the mosque, as in the cases of Varanasi and Mathura. The survey triggered concerns that the mosque could face a fate similar to that of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, leading to clashes between locals and authorities. Four people were killed, and many others were injured during the unrest.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Police Clash with Locals During Mosque Survey in Sambhal