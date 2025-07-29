Rajya Sabha to Hold Debate on Operation Sindoor Today

The Rajya Sabha will today hold a marathon 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces’ military response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

The high-profile debate is expected to feature key interventions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The discussion marks a significant moment in Parliament as both Houses continue to deliberate on the government's response to cross-border terrorism and national security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the discussion in the Rajya Sabha at 2:00 PM, followed by other senior ministers. Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the House between 5:00 and 6:00 PM. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the debate from the Opposition side and open the floor for the Congress party, which has been allotted nearly two hours.

The Rajya Sabha discussion follows a late-night debate in the Lok Sabha, which continued until 1:00 AM, with heated exchanges between ruling and opposition leaders. The Lok Sabha is also set to resume its debate on Operation Sindoor today.

During Monday’s session, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, lashed out at the BJP-led government for its handling of the Pahalgam attack. He criticised the government for failing to apprehend the five terrorists responsible for the attack even after more than 100 days. Gogoi also questioned the decision to halt Operation Sindoor after Pakistan reportedly backed down, asking why the government did not push further to reclaim territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation.

Responding to the opposition's concerns, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged political leaders to stay focused on the bigger picture. “When the aim is to go higher, we should not pay attention to small issues, because focusing on comparatively smaller matters can divert attention from national security,” he said during the Lok Sabha debate.

Opposition parties have also sought a formal clarification from the government regarding former US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The government has so far denied any such intervention.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma will table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s report on inventory management in the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology is also set to present its action-taken reports on several subjects, including “Department of Posts – Initiatives and Challenges” and “Regulation of Cable Television in India.”

