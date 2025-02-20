Rekha Gupta To Be Sworn in as Delhi CM Today Alongside Six Ministers

Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. Alongside her, ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh will also take the oath.

She will become Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister, succeeding Atishi, and continuing the capital’s unique tradition of female leadership across political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has previously served as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and a member of the party’s national executive committee. She has led various initiatives for marginalized communities and women's empowerment. Expressing her gratitude, Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for their trust in her. She called her journey an inspiration for women, emphasizing that a common middle-class woman can rise to the top leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Preparations for the event are in full swing, with heightened security, including NSG commandos, Delhi Police, and RAF personnel deployed at Ramlila Maidan. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 12:15 PM.

The BJP is forming a government in Delhi after 27 years, securing a landslide victory with 48 out of 70 assembly seats, while AAP managed only 22. The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive election. With results declared on February 8, opposition parties have criticized the BJP for the delay in forming the new government.

