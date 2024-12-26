Renowned Director-Scriptwriter Bhaskar Jyoti Das Passes Away Aged 51

Renowned filmmaker-scriptwriter Bhaskar Jyoti Das, who had written the scripts of award-winning films like Haanduk, Sonar Baran Pakhi and Bokul Phulor Dore, passed away on Thursday aged 51, after battling cancer.

Das was the co-director and producer of the feature film Antardhan and made acclaimed documentaries like An Unknown Summer, which competed at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Kerala this year, Where Is My Home, which he directed jointly, and I Don't Want to be Born Again for Poem, and more.

He also served on the jury of the 2nd Guwahati International Film Festival and 2nd NEFVTA and was working on the post-production of a feature film when he was hospitalized.

Das, who hailed from Tangla, was a resident of Guwahati for many years. Last respects to the departed soul will be paid at around 9 pm today before his remains are taken to Tangla for cremation.