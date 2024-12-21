Assam: Accused Detained in Tangla Double Murder Case, Weapon Seized

In a significant development in the brutal murder of two minor siblings in Tangla, under Assam’s Udalguri district, police have detained the accused, who is reportedly related to the victims. The Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, informed via Twitter that the weapon of offence has been seized, and evidence is being collected as per procedure.

Reference murder of two young boys in Tangla Udalguri - the accused, who is related to the victims has been detained by police and the weapon of offence has been seized and evidence being collected per procedure. IGP BTR and SP Udalguri would brief the media in detail about the… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 21, 2024

The bodies of the two brothers, Gaurav Sharma (12) and Kaushik Sharma (14), were discovered in Tangla's Sastrapara area on Saturday, approximately three kilometers from their residence. The siblings had been missing since Friday after leaving home for school at Tangla Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya.

Their parents, Mahendra Sharma and Gita Sharma, residents of Jorpukhuri, Tangla, had launched a frantic search after the boys did not return home but were met with tragic news.

The victims’ bodies were found with lacerations around their necks, indicating that their throats were slit, leading to suspicions of murder. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning as investigations continue.

