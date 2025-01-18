RG Kar Horror: Court Convicts Sanjay Roy for Rape and Murder of Doctor

A local court in Kolkata on Saturday convicted 33-year-old Sanjay Roy, a former civic police volunteer, for the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Hospital. The verdict, delivered today, ends a long wait for justice in a case that had left the entire nation reeling with horror.

The victim, who was on duty the night of August 8 last year, was found dead the following morning, her body was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall. Her tragic death ignited widespread protests and a massive investigation, paralyzing Bengal for weeks.

Judge Anirban Das, in his 160-page ruling, found Roy guilty of rape, murder, and causing death under the Indian Penal Code. The court also criticized the actions of hospital authorities and police officials for creating confusion during the investigation, which hampered the pursuit of justice.

"I have criticized the activities of the Head of Department, MSVP, and Principal, which led to confusion," said Judge Das during the pronouncement.

As the judgment was read, the victim’s father broke down in court, his emotional words resonating with all present: "You have honoured the faith that I reposed in you."

Despite his earlier confession to the crime, Roy continued to maintain his innocence in the courtroom, claiming he was framed. His lawyers attempted to calm him as he protested, alleging that a certain "IPS" officer knew the truth.

However, the CBI, which took over the investigation from Kolkata Police, found Roy guilty after a thorough probe that included testimony from more than 50 witnesses.

Roy’s trial was conducted behind closed doors, with the court hearing in-camera. The investigation, which had been marred by allegations of evidence tampering, also saw the hospital’s principal, Sandip Ghosh, and a local police officer, Abhijit Mondal, arrested for allegedly destroying key evidence. Both individuals were later granted "default bail" after the CBI failed to pursue the charges within the required timeframe.

The verdict is expected to provide further details on the evidence tampering, once the full order is made public. For now, it offers a measure of closure to the grieving family and sends a strong message to the medical community, which had been reeling from the trauma.

Thousands of doctors, who had gone on strike demanding safer working conditions, view this conviction as a step toward better security and support for those working in high-risk environments. The case is a reminder of the vulnerability of medical professionals and the urgent need for reforms that will ensure their safety and dignity.

The sentencing of Sanjay Roy will take place on Monday, with the nation’s eyes still firmly fixed on this haunting tragedy that has finally found a measure of justice.

