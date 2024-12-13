RG Kar case: Court Grants Bail to Former Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh

A court in Kolkata on Friday granted bail to Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the institution in August this year.

Advertisment

The bail was granted after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period, according to reports. Alongside Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal, who was also implicated in the case, received bail.

However, while Mondal is set to walk free, Ghosh will remain in custody as he faces charges in a separate case involving alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Background and Arrest

Dr. Ghosh was arrested on September 2 following an order by the Calcutta High Court, which directed the CBI to investigate financial mismanagement and the alleged mishandling of evidence in the rape and murder case. The probe was initiated after Akhtar Ali, the former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Hospital, filed a petition highlighting irregularities during Ghosh's tenure as Principal.

Dr. Ghosh's appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's directive was dismissed on September 6, further cementing the ongoing investigations into his conduct.

Controversy and Criticism

The rape and murder of the resident doctor sparked nationwide outrage, with protests erupting over perceived administrative failures and victim-blaming. Dr. Ghosh stepped down as Principal amid the allegations but was controversially appointed to a similar post at another medical college shortly afterward.

This decision drew sharp criticism from the Calcutta High Court, which accused the State of "rewarding" Ghosh despite the serious allegations against him. The court’s remarks fueled public anger and intensified scrutiny of the administration's actions.

The case remains under investigation, with both the financial irregularities and the tragic death of the young doctor casting a shadow over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.