Rosmita Hojai Case: CM Sarma Writes to Uttarakhand CM; Seeks Time-Bound Probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami seeking a comprehensive and time-bound investigation into the mysterious death of Rosmita Hojai from Dima Hasao district, whose body was recovered from the Ganga River in Rishikesh.

According to the letter, her family members have expressed serious concerns regarding the circumstances leading to her death, alleging possible foul play. A Zero FIR was initially lodged in Assam and later transferred to the appropriate police jurisdiction in Uttarakhand.

In his communication, the Assam Chief Minister emphasized the gravity of the incident and the anguish faced by the victim’s family, urging the Uttarakhand government to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation from all possible angles. He further stressed that if any criminal involvement is established; those responsible must be swiftly identified, apprehended, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"In view of the gravity of the matter and the deep anguish being experienced by her family, I request your kind intervention to ensure that the matter is investigated in a comprehensive and time-bound manner, examining all possible angles. If any criminal involvement is found, I urge that the responsible individuals be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted in accordance with the law, so that justice is deliveredm" the letter read.

We are distressed by the death of Rosmita Hojai, particularly the

circumstances surrounding her death.



