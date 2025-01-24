Saif Ali Khan Attack: Cong. Maha. Chief Questions Police On Authenticity

Is the person arrested by Mumbai police the real culprit who attacked Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence? This is a sharp question on police and is asked by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Friday (24th January).

Patole questioned the veracity of the police investigation and called for a clarity on whether the arrested suspect is the same person seen in the CCTV footage. Patole expressed his sharp criticism on the entire process of the investigation in his comment to the media—“ Instead of raising Hindu-Muslim angle in law and order situations, police must catch the real culprit. There are reports about the person caught on CCTV camera and the one arrested (in the Saif attack case) not being the same person.”

“Earlier police had detained some lookalikes and released them. It is sad that cine artists, sarpanch, and common citizens are not safe”—Patole added in his comment.

‘BJP Failed to Deliver Justice to Hindu Sushant Singh Rajput:

Nana Patole also slammed the ruling BJP government for its mishandling of high-profile cases such as death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said—“ The BJP government had ordered a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but to this day, the CBI has not submitted a report. The BJP has failed to deliver justice for Hindu Sushant.”

The arrested person Shariful Islam is allegedly an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. The allegation that Shariful is not the person seen in the CCTV footage surfaced when his father said that the person seen in the CCTV footage is unlikely to be his son.

Notably, Shariful’s father, speaking to a Bengali news channel had said that his son entered India illegally due to the political turmoil in Bangladesh but denied that his son was a wrestler as reported by some media.

Shariful was arrested by police last week with the allegation of him intruding into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence with an intention of theft where he attacked the actor. Saif Ali Khan was attacked at BAndra on 16th January.