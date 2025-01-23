'Was He Really Stabbed or Just Acting?': Maharashtra Minister Stirs Controversy Over Saif Ali Khan Attack

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has sparked a fresh controversy after casting doubts on the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. During a public address in Pune, Rane questioned the authenticity of the attack, suggesting it might have been staged.

Rane raised eyebrows when he remarked, "I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting." He further added, "Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier, they used to stand at road crossings; now, they have started entering houses. Maybe they came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away."

In his statement, Rane also commented on the actor’s appearance after being discharged from the hospital, saying, "I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking."

Additionally, the BJP leader criticized Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad, accusing them of only showing concern for Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, and Nawab Malik, while ignoring the suffering of Hindu actors. He remarked, "Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything… Jeetuddin from Mumbra and Tai from Baramati did not come forward to say anything… They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, and Nawab Malik… Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist?"

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also questioned the circumstances surrounding the attack, urging Saif's family to provide more clarity. He suggested, "The family should come forward and disclose this because, after this incident, an atmosphere has been created in Mumbai that the law and order of Mumbai has collapsed. The Home Ministry has failed, the Maharashtra government has been ruined, and every citizen in Mumbai is unsafe. The way Saif came out (of the hospital), it seems as if nothing happened four days ago… I want to ask the doctors, can a person whose operation lasted for six hours come out in such good shape within four days?"

In response to Rane's comments, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed the remarks as individual opinions. Pawar said, "I have no idea about what Nitesh Rane said. When I meet him, I will ask him about it. Look, you people are also journalists. If someone has a different opinion about something, that's his own choice. If he has something in his mind, he should tell the police. I will also ask the police department if there are any doubts. But in reality, the accused has already been arrested. He came to Mumbai and wanted to go back to Bangladesh. For that, he needed 50,000 rupees, but he sought 1 crore from Saif. All these things have already been revealed by the police to the media."

The attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred last week when an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's residence in Bandra with the intent to commit theft. A violent confrontation ensued, during which Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and underwent surgery.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and, upon returning home, waved to the media and greeted the paparazzi with a smile, appearing to be in good health despite the traumatic incident.

