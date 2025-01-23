Comedian Kapil Sharma Among Other Celebs Receive Death Threat from Pakistan, Probe On

Comedian Kapil Sharma has become the latest celebrity to receive a death threat, with the police confirming that the threat came via an email sent from Pakistan. This marks a concerning trend as several other notable personalities, including Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra, and Remo D'Souza, have also reported receiving similar threats in recent weeks.

An FIR has been filed with Amboli Police against an unidentified individual under section 351(3) of BNS, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. According to the police, the threatening email demands a response within eight hours or the recipient will face severe consequences both personally and professionally.

The email, which was sent from a Pakistani address, reads: "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

The sender signed off as 'BISHNU'.

Kapil Sharma, following the advice of law enforcement, has registered a complaint with the police. This follows a similar pattern with other celebrities, as Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza also filed complaints with the authorities after receiving identical emails.

Rajpal Yadav, who received a similar threatening email on December 14, 2024, filed his complaint with the police on December 17. Yadav shared that the email had landed in his spam folder and emphasized his commitment to his craft, stating, "I have filed a complaint with Amboli Police and the cybercrime department. After that, I haven't discussed it with anyone. I am an artist and I want to entertain audiences with my performances."

Mumbai Police are treating these threats with urgency as several celebrities have been targeted in recent weeks. In a separate high-profile incident, politician Baba Siddique was shot dead near his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, in October 2024. The murder was claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to heightened security for other prominent figures, including Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Khan, in response, took steps to enhance his personal security, including installing bullet-proof windows in his residence.

Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday. The assailant stabbed Khan six times, causing severe injuries. Doctors successfully removed 2.5 inches of a knife from Khan's wound during surgery. After receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital, the actor was discharged and returned home on Tuesday evening, where he waved to his fans and the media outside his residence.

