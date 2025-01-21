Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Hospital, Security Tightened At Home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following treatment for injuries sustained in a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence last week. Upon his arrival at home, the actor waved to the media and appeared to be in good health, greeting photographers with a smile. His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor were also seen at the residence.

Security has been increased at the Bandra residence, and CCTV cameras have been installed to bolster safety.

The incident occurred when an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly entered Khan’s home with the intent of theft. The actor, attempting to intervene, was stabbed, sustaining serious injuries to his thoracic spine. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical care. Saif underwent surgery to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from his body and is recovering from the major injuries.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who helped Saif reach the hospital, shared details of the incident. Speaking to ANI, the driver recounted that he had seen a woman trying to hire a rickshaw around 2-3 a.m. on Thursday. Upon hearing calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate, the driver turned around and stopped. He said a bloodied man, later identified as Saif, came out with a group of others. The driver helped transport the actor to Lilavati Hospital, where Saif was treated for injuries to his neck and back.

Police formed teams to investigate the crime, registering a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused, Shehzad, was apprehended in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village in Bangladesh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s wife, provided a statement to the Bandra Police on Friday evening, sharing details about the attack. She also posted a message on Instagram, describing the day as "incredibly challenging" for the family. In her statement, the actress thanked everyone for their support and requested privacy during this difficult time.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena's statement read.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement added.

