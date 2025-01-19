Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing: Mumbai Police Nab Main Suspect in Thane

After a tense few days marked by two misidentifications, the main accused in the brutal attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been arrested in Thane, Mumbai Police confirmed on Sunday.

Advertisment

The assailant, who was previously using multiple aliases such as Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The accused, identified as a 30-year-old man who worked as a waiter at a local restaurant, was taken into custody after a comprehensive investigation.

Mumbai Police had initially detained and questioned one individual in Mumbai, but further investigation cleared him of any involvement. Another suspect, Aakash Kanojia, was detained in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, based on intelligence gathered by Mumbai Police. Kanojia, travelling aboard the Jnaneswari Express, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg before being handed over to Mumbai authorities. However, police later confirmed that he was not connected to the attack.

A Violent Early Morning Assault

Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked in his upscale Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including a severe injury to his thoracic spine, after an intruder broke into his residence.

Immediately rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, Saif underwent an emergency five-hour surgery where a 2.5-inch blade was removed from his spine. The surgery was successful, and hospital officials confirmed that while Saif remains under observation, he is now out of danger.

Ongoing Investigation and Updates

The arrest of the main accused comes after several false leads and a nationwide search effort. Police continue to investigate the motives behind the attack, with initial reports suggesting that the assailant may have intended to commit a robbery. The case remains under intense scrutiny as authorities piece together the full sequence of events.