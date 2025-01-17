Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Detained Suspect Not Actual Attacker; Hunt Still On

Following initial reports that Mumbai police nabbed a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, it is now being reported that the actual attacker is still at large. On Thursday, the Bollywood star was stabbed six times by the intruder at his Bandra residence following a scuffle at around 2 am.

While Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was later declared out of danger, his attacker was nabbed following a manhunt by the Mumbai police. The accused was snapped at Bandra railway station after fleeing the crime scene. The police initially detained him for questioning at the Bandra police station, however, he was later released.

Actual attacker still on the loose

Mumbai police today said, “The person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan's attack case. No one is detained in the case as of now.” According to the police, the attacker changed clothes to avoid being spotted.

CCTV footage from the apartment caught the suspect fleeing the building through the stairs, apparently after the altercation with the actor. The video was circulated.

Saif’s Injury

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times including two deep cuts. He was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital at night where he underwent procedures. He has been advised rest and visitors have been restricted.

The team of doctors who treated Saif said, “Today we will be restricting visitors as we want Saif Ali Khan to rest. He has to take rest due to knife-inflicted wounds, especially in the back which can have chances of infection.”

