India’s Maritime Sector Witnessing Rapid Growth: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal underscored India's remarkable progress in the maritime sector at the Maritime India Conference and Expo 2025, organized by FICCI in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal highlighted the sector’s transformation over the past decade, emphasizing India’s strides toward becoming a global maritime leader. He noted that the country’s major ports now handle 820 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, reflecting a 47 per cent surge since 2014.

“India is now entering an era of mega ports. These developments are reshaping our connectivity with global trade routes and reinforcing our position as a maritime leader," he stated.

Providing key insights into port infrastructure expansion, Sonowal revealed that India’s port capacity has grown significantly, rising from 800 million metric tonnes in 2014 to an estimated 6,030 million metric tonnes by 2025. He also highlighted India’s growing influence in the global maritime sector, citing that nine union ports, including Visakhapatnam, were featured in the World Bank Container Port Performance Index 2023.

Among India’s major maritime projects, Sonowal pointed to the development of the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra, which is set to become the country’s largest container port under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The port, once operational, will accommodate ultra-large vessels, positioning India among the world’s top 10 container ports by 2034.

Another key initiative is the international container trans-shipment port at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar, which will bolster India’s strategic cargo handling capacity and enhance its connectivity to global trade routes.

Emphasizing the economic potential of waterways, Sonowal remarked, “Pani mein paisa hai (there is wealth in water),” while stressing that nations investing in inland, coastal, and ocean shipping sectors experience accelerated economic growth. He urged India to sustain its momentum in maritime trade to establish a lasting legacy.

Sonowal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for driving India’s maritime expansion, citing modernisation, improved connectivity, and strategic infrastructure development as key factors in the country’s ambition to become a global maritime powerhouse.