Security Forces Seize 114 Weapons, Destroy Bunkers in Manipur Ops

In a series of intelligence-based operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under Spear Corps, recovered 114 weapons, explosives, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores from multiple districts in Manipur.

The operations, launched on March 7 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, covered Bishnupur, Senapati, Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

Security forces also destroyed bunkers in Kangpokpi district. In Bishnupur, an operation in Grove, southwest of Nepali Basti, led to the recovery of seven weapons, including carbines, pistols, rifles, and an improvised mortar, along with ammunition.

In Chandel, security forces seized 55 weapons, including various rifles, 32 improvised mortars, four IEDs, and other explosives. A similar operation in Senapati’s Taphou Kuki area resulted in the recovery of four weapons, including bolt-action and single-barrel guns.

Fifteen weapons were recovered in a joint Assam Rifles and Manipur Police operation in Churachandpur’s Gothol area. In Jiribam, a joint operation in Ankhasu village led to the seizure of nine improvised mortars. Six weapons were recovered in Imphal East’s Pourabi, Sawombung, and Kalika areas.

A cordon and search operation in Kangpokpi’s Khengang village led to the recovery of four weapons and the destruction of 12 bunkers. In Thoubal’s Langmeithek Yerum Ching and Langathel, security forces seized eight weapons and ammunition. Meanwhile, in Imphal West’s Moidangpok Khullen, six more weapons were recovered.

