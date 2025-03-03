20 Illegal Firearms Surrendered in Manipur Amid Security Crackdown

In response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal and joint public awareness efforts by the District Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, civilians and community groups in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

On Sunday, a total of 20 illegal firearms were surrendered across Imphal East, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Imphal West districts.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested two individuals for possessing 20 soap cases suspected to contain brown sugar weighing 828 grams. A four-wheeler was also seized from Upper Kathikho Karong near the KSTC waste dumping area in Senapati district, officials said.

Additionally, two active cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested from Ngariyan Hill in Imphal East district. They were allegedly involved in transporting arms, ammunition, and extortion. Security forces recovered two 9mm pistols with magazines, two Chinese-made hand grenades, and ten rounds of 9mm ammunition from their possession.

In another operation, security forces dismantled an illegal bunker in the Haraothel area under Leimakhong police station in Kangpokpi district.

Earlier, a major arms and ammunition cache was recovered during a search operation in Sairemkhul under Lamshang police station in Imphal West district. Seized items included a 5.56 mm INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with a loaded magazine, an AK-56 rifle, multiple Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) with varying rounds of ammunition, a 9mm SMG Carbine with a loaded magazine, a .303 rifle, and a DBBL gun of Standard Gun Works.

Security forces continue search operations and area domination in vulnerable hill and valley districts.