Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates 50,000 PMAY-G Houses In Assam

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, virtually inaugurated 50,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) on Thursday. The event, held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, marked a significant milestone in Assam’s rural development efforts.

The Union Minister also oversaw the distribution of agricultural machinery and equipment to thousands of farmers, aiming to boost productivity and strengthen rural livelihoods. Addressing the gathering, Chouhan highlighted the government’s dedication to improving rural infrastructure and providing better living standards for marginalized communities.

The newly inaugurated houses, built at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore, are part of a broader initiative to uplift rural areas in Assam. Chouhan commended the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for its remarkable progress in the PMAY-G scheme. Out of a targeted 20 lakh houses, nearly 19 lakh have already been completed, with an additional 3.88 lakh houses sanctioned for the current financial year. Another 3.88 lakh homes are planned for the next financial year, ensuring continued support for rural families.

Chouhan also announced an expansion of the PMAY-G eligibility criteria to include previously excluded beneficiaries, reaffirming the government’s commitment to leaving no deserving family behind in accessing housing benefits.

The ceremony included the distribution of agricultural tools such as power tillers, power weeders, threshers, pump sets, and sprayers under flagship schemes like the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER). These initiatives are expected to improve productivity and promote sustainable farming practices across Assam.

Additionally, 20 "Lakhpati Baideos" (Didis) from the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to rural development and self-help initiatives.

The Union Minister also virtually inaugurated key infrastructure projects, including the Uparhali Principal Market Yard of ASAMB in Kamrup and the Jamunamukh Warehouse in Hojai. These facilities aim to enhance market access and storage solutions for farmers, bolstering the rural economy.

Chouhan emphasized the government’s vision to transform Northeast India into a hub for fruits, vegetables, and floriculture, with new initiatives in the pipeline to support this ambition.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Union government’s efforts, highlighting the significance of the agricultural machinery distribution in improving livelihoods and driving economic growth in rural Assam.

The event formed part of Chouhan’s two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya. During his visit, he reviewed the progress of agriculture and rural development projects with state officials in Guwahati and participated in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICAR-RC-NEH in Umiam, Meghalaya.

