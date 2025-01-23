Sikkim: Tourism Spurt Prompts Plantation Of 50,000 Trees Around Tsomgo Lake

North Sikkim, renowned for its stunning winter snowfall, continues to attract a significant number of domestic and international tourists. According to Permit Cell data, the region recorded its highest single-day tourist footfall on December 23, 2024, with 2,628 visitors arriving in 486 vehicles. However, this surge in tourism is contributing to rising pollution in Sikkim's delicate wetlands, particularly around Tsomgo Lake, one of the region’s most popular tourist destinations.

Advertisment

As the pressure on Sikkim's environment increases, experts are calling for immediate action to preserve the region's natural beauty. "There is an urgent need to adopt eco-sensitive travel practices to preserve Sikkim's natural beauty. Coordinated efforts must focus on raising awareness among visitors about minimizing waste, avoiding plastic use, respecting local wildlife and habitats and supporting eco-tourism initiatives. Reducing carbon footprint, curtailing waste generation, and practising responsible tourism is critically important. One effective way to protect this fragile ecosystem is by planting more trees in the region," said Pradip Shah, co-founder of the social enterprise Grow-Trees.com.

In response to the growing environmental challenges, Grow-Trees.com has launched an expanded ‘Trees for Ecotourism’ initiative. The project aims to plant 50,000 additional trees in the region, bringing the total number of trees planted to 1,52,000. These trees have been planted in the Tsomgo watershed area, situated at the edge of the Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary in the Gnathang Block. The initiative is focused on mitigating the negative environmental impacts of increased tourism, such as soil erosion, habitat loss, and pollution.

The trees selected for this initiative, including species like Rhododendron and Silver Fir, are resilient to extreme weather conditions, such as snowfall. The project also encourages active participation from local communities, including yak herders, farmers, and small shop owners near Tsomgo Lake, in planting and maintaining trees. Moreover, the initiative has provided economic benefits to the local population, particularly women, who are now earning extra income through tasks such as digging pits, planting saplings, and nurturing the newly planted trees.

“Being the sole breadwinner for my family of four, I manage a tourist cab service. Joining the Trees for Ecotourism project as a coordinator helped me earn additional income and, more importantly, contribute to the well-being of our community and the environment,” said 42-year-old Sangay Sherpa, a resident of Tsomgo.

The impact of the initiative on the community’s quality of life has been evident. “The project significantly improved our financial well-being. I worked on the Grow-Trees project for about 30 days, digging trenches, transporting saplings from the nursery, and planting them at the site. It was hard work, but I am grateful for the opportunity because it allowed us to contribute to the environment,” said Shasi Tamang, a 28-year-old farmer from Tsomgo.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh Virtually Inaugurates 'Prerna Sthal' in Sikkim