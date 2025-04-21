Six Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Six naxals were killed on Monday during a fierce encounter with security forces in the Lugu Hills area under Lalpania in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) confirmed.

In the joint operation with the Jharkhand Police, the forces recovered one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two INSAS rifles, and a pistol from the site. No casualties or injuries to the security forces have been reported so far.

"The Central Reserve Police Force, in coordination with state police, neutralised six Maoists in an early morning encounter. The situation is under control, and further details are awaited," the CRPF said in a statement.

This operation follows a series of Naxal-related incidents in the state. On April 12, a jawan from Jharkhand Jaguar was killed and a CRPF personnel injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans sustained injuries in another IED explosion during anti-Naxal operations in Jaraikela. Both were airlifted to Ranchi and are reported to be in stable condition.

Security forces continue intensified anti-Naxal operations across Jharkhand.

