Slovakia Backs India’s Bid for Permanent UNSC Seat During President Murmu’s Visit

In a significant diplomatic boost, Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini on Wednesday announced Slovakia’s full support for India’s bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The statement came amid President Droupadi Murmu’s state visit to Slovakia, marking a milestone in India-Slovakia relations.

During a joint press conference, President Pellegrini reiterated Slovakia’s commitment, stating, "Slovakia is prepared to fully support India's bid to become a new permanent member of the UN Security Council." The endorsement underscores the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Murmu, in her address, expressed gratitude for Slovakia’s warm hospitality and highlighted mutual cooperation in trade, investment, defence, science, and space exploration. She also commended Slovakia for its vital role in evacuating Indian students during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"India will always remember Slovakia’s cooperation and generosity in evacuating our students from Ukraine. This strengthens our bond as true partners and friends," she said.

The two leaders discussed key areas of collaboration, including nuclear cooperation, cultural exchange, and global issues of mutual interest. They also signed agreements on diplomatic exchange and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), further enhancing economic engagement.

Trade between India and Slovakia has seen remarkable growth, tripling in the past five years to nearly EUR 1.3 billion. Indian investments, including Tata Jaguar Land Rover’s assembly plant in Nitra, have significantly contributed to this economic expansion.

President Murmu and President Pellegrini are set to jointly inaugurate the India-Slovak Business Forum on Thursday and visit the Jaguar Land Rover Assembly plant, reinforcing economic cooperation.

Notably, this marks the first visit by an Indian head of state to Slovakia in nearly 30 years.

