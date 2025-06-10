Breaking: Sonam Arrives In Guwahati, Will be taken to Shillong

In a major development in the Sonam Raghuvanshi case, the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, arrived in Guwahati today aboard IndiGo flight 6E 572 from Indore, accompanied by Meghalaya Police. Following her arrival, she will be taken to Shillong by road for further investigation.

In addition to Raghuvanshi, Meghalaya Police have also brought the remaining three accused from Indore separately. Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, confirmed that all four accused were in the custody of the Indore Police Commissionerate and had already been interrogated by Shillong Police.

“All four accused are currently in the custody of Indore Police Commissionerate. Shillong Police have already interrogated them, and they will be taken to Shillong today,” stated Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dandotiya.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Meghalaya Police are set to conduct a medical check-up and recreate the crime scene tomorrow under their supervision, in accordance with procedural norms.

