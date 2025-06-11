SpaceX Delays Ax-4 Mission Due to Oxygen Leak

SpaceX has announced a delay in the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission to the International Space Station. The mission, which was scheduled for June 11, 2025, has been postponed due to a liquid oxygen leak detected during routine inspections following a static fire test. In a post shared on X, the company said it was standing down from the launch to allow more time for repairs and that a new launch date would be shared once the issue is resolved and range availability is confirmed.

Advertisment

Soon after the announcement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also confirmed the delay of the Ax-4 mission, which was set to carry India’s first Gaganyatri to space. ISRO said the leak was found in the propulsion bay during a seven-second hot test of the rocket's booster stage. After discussions with experts from SpaceX and Axiom Space, it was decided that the leak must be fixed and further validation tests carried out before proceeding with the launch.

Despite the delay, the Ax-4 mission holds great importance. It marks a major milestone for India, Poland, and Hungary, as all three countries are sending astronauts to the space station for the first time. The flight will also be the second government-supported human space mission for each of these nations in over four decades.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force will be India’s second astronaut to go into space since 1984. As the mission pilot, Shukla will be joined by Slawosz Uznanski of Poland, a project astronaut with the European Space Agency, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, who holds the record for the most cumulative time spent in space by an American, will command the mission.

Shukla described his experience training with the team as unforgettable and said he was proud to be part of a mission that stands for something greater than himself. Speaking about his fellow crew members, he said they had become like family and that the journey so far had been incredible. He also expressed hope that his participation in the mission would inspire young minds back in India and spark interest in space and science.

The Ax-4 mission will carry out around 60 scientific experiments and activities representing 31 countries. It will be the most research-focused mission yet by Axiom Space, with studies planned in human health, biology, materials science, and Earth observation. The mission is expected to bring together scientists, researchers, and institutions from across the globe, furthering the spirit of international collaboration in space.

Also Read: Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Mission Ready for Launch, India’s Shubhanshu Shukla in Crew