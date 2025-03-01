Woman Entrepreneur From Assam Trying To Promote Eri Silk Worldwide

Kiran Boro, a woman entrepreneur and founder of Kiran Foundation, is making remarkable strides in promoting Assam's traditional eri silk products on the global stage. She is among the 500 rural women in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) actively involved in producing eri silk and bamboo-made products.

Speaking to the media, Kiran Boro highlighted the crucial role of government support in empowering rural women through training programs.

"I have traveled to various foreign countries to showcase our eri silk products. The government has provided training to 500 rural women. Recently, I had the opportunity to exhibit our products at Italy’s renowned Milan festival," she said.

With the steady expansion of their business, Kiran Boro shared that their annual turnover has now reached approximately Rs 45 lakh. "The income of our women artisans is also gradually increasing," she added. She recently showcased her products at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit exhibition, an event aimed at promoting Assam's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The summit, which concluded recently, was attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He visited the exhibition and interacted with young women entrepreneurs, expressing his appreciation for their innovative craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit.

Daymonti Boro, a veteran weaver, also emphasized the government's role in supporting handloom artisans. "I have been engaged in handloom weaving since 1992, crafting traditional textiles such as Muga silk, Gamosa, and Mekhela-Chador. The government’s training initiatives have greatly benefited us. Currently, 14 other women are working alongside me in this endeavor," she stated.

The second edition of Advantage Assam, held on February 25-26 in Guwahati, served as a platform for major companies, PSUs, and young entrepreneurs to showcase their work. The event highlighted Assam’s growing presence in infrastructure and investment, with a special focus on empowering local women entrepreneurs and startups.