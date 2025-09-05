STGs meet Commerce Ministry Pushes for MSP, Import Duty Safeguards

A high-level delegation of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers’ Associations (CISTA), led by National President Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty and comprising representatives from Assam, South India, West Bengal, and Bodoland, met senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce in New Delhi yesterday.

The meeting, chaired by Kesang Y. Sherpa, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, was also attended by Neeraj Gaba, Director – Plantations, and Rajanigandha Seal Naskar, Controller of Licensing, Tea Board of India.

A key outcome of the discussions was the Ministry’s agreement to commission a ground-level cost study and establish a National Pricing Committee to implement a Minimum Sustainable Price (MSP) of ₹35 per kg of green tea leaves. The MSP, a long-standing demand of small tea growers, is intended to shield them from distress sales and ensure economic viability.

The delegation is scheduled to meet consultancy firm Ernst & Young in Kolkata today to formulate a pricing mechanism that incorporates the concerns of all stakeholders.

“The Joint Secretary herself hails from the Dooars and understands the plight of small tea growers. Her sincerity is evident, and she has asked us to present an MSP formula that can be implemented,” said Mr. Chakraborty.

To safeguard the domestic market, consensus was also reached on imposing a 100% import duty on foreign teas, particularly from Kenya, Nepal, and African nations. In addition, mandatory FSSAI quality checks will be enforced to preserve the authenticity and global reputation of “Indian Tea.”

