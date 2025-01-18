Student Dead In School Bus Accident In Assam's Umrangso; Many Injured

A school bus with students onboard met with an accident in Assam’s Umrangso early on Saturday morning. The incident claimed the life of at least one student, while several others are said to be critical.

As per sources, the accident occurred near the Necem cement factory in Dima Hasao district’s Umrangso. Visuals from the scene show the school bus with registration AS 08 C 2292 overturned.

The deceased has been identified as Dalmir Rongpi, a student of Sacred Heart School. There were several students on the bus at the time of the accident.

On the other, at least 15 other students were injured, including three who are in critical condition.

Further details are awaited.

