Sixth Schedule Committee Demands Action Against CEM’s Spouse in Mining Tragedy

The members of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee on Thursday have filed an official FIR at the Umrangso Police Station, demanding action against Kanika Hojai, the spouse of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (NCHAC), and Debolal Gorlosa.

In the FIR, Daniel Langthasa, Convenor, Sixth Schedule Protection Committee said, "They are accused of being involved in illegal rat-hole coal mining in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Dima Hasao. These mining operations have led to the tragic loss of over nine lives and are considered illegal under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on rat-hole mining, which was imposed in 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court."

The committee highlighted credible evidence linking Kanika Hojai to the illegal mining activities, referring to a transit challan allegedly issued by the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) Limited. "This challan identifies her as an approved customer facilitating these operations, despite the judicial and statutory prohibitions," Langthasa added in the FIR. Key Allegations:

Fatalities and Negligence: The illegal mining operations have resulted in the deaths of over nine workers, with some still trapped in unsafe conditions. This reflects gross negligence and disregard for safety and legal regulations. Violation of Judicial Directives: The mining activities violate the NGT ban and the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, threatening the rights of indigenous communities in the region. Environmental and Social Harm: The unregulated coal mining has caused significant ecological damage, including the destruction of local biodiversity and exploitation of natural resources. Revenue Loss: These illegal operations avoid proper taxation, depriving both the autonomous council and the state of crucial revenue, thereby hindering governance and development. Proliferation of Black Money: The mining activities contribute to illicit financial dealings, destabilizing the regional economy.

Identified Victims:

Ganga Bahadur Shreth (Nepal) Hussain Alli (Darrang, Assam) Jakir Hussain (Darrang, Assam) Sarpa Barman (Kokrajhar, Assam) Mustala Saikh (Darrang, Assam) Khushi Mohan Rai (Kokrajhar, Assam) Sanat Sarkar (Jalpaiguri, West Bengal) Lijan Magar (Umrangso, Dima Hasao) Sarat Goyary (Sonitpur, Assam)

The FIR demands immediate legal action under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Demands for Immediate Action:

Registration of an FIR against Kanika Hojai, Debolal Gorlosa, and others involved.

Investigation into the misuse of official positions to facilitate illegal mining.

Arrest and prosecution of the accused.

Immediate cessation of all illegal mining operations in the region.

Compensation and justice for the victims and their families.

The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee has further urged the police to take swift action to ensure justice and halt the illegal mining activities that are endangering both lives and the environment.

Meanwhile, in response to the tragedy, the Assam government announced a judicial inquiry into the incident at the illegal rat-hole coal mine in Umrangso’s 3-Kilo area.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a media interaction today in Morigaon stated that the inquiry will be led by retired Gauhati High Court judge Anima Hazarika and is set to determine accountability among those responsible. The committee is expected to submit its report within three months.

Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to further investigate the incident, with its progress being monitored by the inquiry committee led by Justice Hazarika. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “After gathering necessary inputs from on-ground officers, we have decided to initiate a judicial inquiry to uncover all the details of the coal mine tragedy.”

As of now, four bodies have been recovered from the flooded mine, but after 11 days of rescue operations, the chances of finding the remaining miners are slim. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each victim.

