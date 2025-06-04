'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo....': Shankar Mahadevan’s Performance Stirs Emotions at IPL 2025 Finale

Music legend Shankar Mahadevan brought the crowd to its feet at the closing ceremony of IPL 2025 on Tuesday night with a soul-stirring performance filled with patriotism and pride.

Taking the stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad just before the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mahadevan was joined by his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, for a special tribute to India’s armed forces. The performance came days after the Indian Army’s anti-terror operation, “Operation Sindoor,” which struck terror camps across the border.

Praising the bravery of Indian soldiers, Mahadevan said the country owes its safety to their tireless efforts. “This is our salute to the real heroes of India,” he said, before launching into a powerful lineup of patriotic songs including Lakshya, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Kandhon Se Milte Kadam, Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka, Lehra Do, Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani, and Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Ahead of his performance, Mahadevan had posted on Instagram, “Honoured to perform for the armed forces tonight at the @iplt20 finals in Ahmedabad!! We will offer our gratitude and Salutations through music… Jai Hind… and of course May the best team win!”

His performance resonated with thousands in the stadium and millions watching across the country, especially in light of Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Bahawalpur in a “measured” response. The Indian Army had confirmed the action with a post reading, “Justice is served. Jai Hind.”

The tribute sparked a wave of support from Bollywood as well, with stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar praising the armed forces for their courage and precision.

