Syria: 17 Dead as Operation to Arrest Assad Loyalist Ends in Ambush

Clashes between loyalists of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have left 17 people dead, including 14 security personnel, according to reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to reports, the violence occurred during an operation to arrest a former Assad regime official accused of atrocities during his tenure.

The Observatory reported that the clashes erupted in Khirbet al-Maaza, an Alawite village previously aligned with Assad's regime. The target of the operation, Mohammed Kanjo Hassan, a former official in the military justice department, is accused of authorizing death sentences and arbitrary rulings that impacted thousands of detainees.

Rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), faced fierce resistance from Hassan's brother and armed supporters, who intercepted their patrol vehicle and resisted house searches in the village. The interior minister, Mohammed Abdel Rahman, confirmed the casualties, stating, "14 interior ministry personnel were killed and 10 others wounded after... a treacherous ambush by remnants of the criminal regime."

Authorities reportedly detained dozens of individuals following the clashes. The Observatory linked Hassan to atrocities committed at the infamous Saydnaya prison, a site synonymous with systematic executions, torture, and the disappearance of thousands during Assad's rule.

The recent violence highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining security and delivering justice in Syria’s post-Assad period. HTS, which recently led the overthrow of Assad's regime, has faced resistance from remnants of loyalist factions as it attempts to stabilize the country.

The Saydnaya prison, a symbol of Assad’s oppressive regime, was reopened this month under the new administration, marking an effort to address the nation’s troubled past. However, the Observatory noted that the prison remains a grim reminder of Syria’s history of human rights abuses.

Despite a relatively peaceful transition following Assad’s removal, Syria continues to grapple with the complexities of reconciliation, security, and governance. Over 13 years of conflict under Assad’s leadership resulted in more than 500,000 deaths and left a nation deeply scarred by division and violence.

