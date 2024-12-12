Syria’s New PM Promises Religious Freedom For All

Syria’s new transitional Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has vowed to protect the religious rights of all individuals in the country.

In an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, as reported by Al Jazeera, Bashir stated that “the rights of all people and all sects in Syria” would be guaranteed.

He also urged Syrians abroad to return, declaring, “Syria is now a free country that has earned its pride and dignity. Come back.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed Russia’s commitment to Syria’s stabilization, criticizing Israeli airstrikes and the creation of a buffer zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Peskov said these actions do little to aid Syria’s recovery and confirmed ongoing discussions with Syria’s new leadership about Russia’s military bases and diplomatic mission in the country.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed confidence in the liberation of Syria’s occupied territories, asserting that “brave Syrian youth” would achieve this and that the US would be expelled from the region by the so-called “axis of resistance.”

Meanwhile, Qatar announced plans to establish an embassy in Syria soon.

Germany has pledged an additional €8 million ($8.4 million) in humanitarian aid for Syria. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also announced an increased German presence in the country, with State Minister Tobias Lindner designated as the representative.