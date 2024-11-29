Tamil Nadu Police Detain 4 Cybercriminals In Guwahati

Four cybercriminals were apprehended by the cybercrime branch of Tamil Nadu police in Guwahati on Thursday. Following their apprehension, they were brought to Paltan Bazar police station for safe custody.

As per reports, the quartet was involved in a digital arrest scam and had duped an individual of Rs 3.2 crore. While one of them is from Guwahati, two are from Sonitpur and another is from Sribhumi, officials said.

Those apprehended have been identified as Dhrubajyoti Mazumder (24), Swaraj Pradhan (22), Prashant Giri (20) and Pranjal Hazarika (28).

Cybercrime on the rise

Earlier this month, the police in Guwahati busted a cybercrime network, arresting seven individuals operating from a hotel. The arrests were made at a hotel in the Six Mile area of the city.

Those arrested were Zeherul Alam, Zakaria Sheikh, Sahil Ali, Mohammad Bhuran, Takam Tazul, Futhem Sanjuthoi Meitei, and Deepak Bora. Dispur police, who ran the operation, said that they were opening bank accounts without the knowledge of the account holders and swindling millions from unsuspecting victims.

The accused had defrauded numerous people to the tune of several crores and their operations spanned across multiple cities.

