Guwahati: Pregnant Woman Abducted From Paltan Bazar

A pregnant woman was allegedly abducted by two bike-borne miscreants from Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar locality last night, as per reports. She was traveling with her husband, who had gone to pick up their luggage when the miscreants took away the woman.

The incident occurred in front of the Paltan Bazar police station at around 12 midnight. The victim’s husband said that they were returning to their home in Dimapur, Nagaland from West Bengal’s Alipurduar and had halted in Guwahati as they had to change trains.

After stepping out of the railway station, the couple decided to eat at the roadside restaurants near the railway station in Paltan Bazar. Leaving his wife there, the husband had gone back to pick up their luggage, when, in his absence, the bike-borne miscreants arrived and abducted the woman.

According to the husband, his wife is one-month pregnant. A complaint has since been filed at Paltan Bazar police station, however, the husband has alleged laxity on part of the police.

He said that CCTV cameras installed at the police station are bound to have captured the footage of the incident, however, the police is reluctant to check them. So far, the police has not taken any action, he said.

