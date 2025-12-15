Tezpur varsity: Hunger Strike Ends With MoE's New Assurance, Boycott To Continue

The day long Hunger Strike called by the students of Tezpur University has come to an end peacefully. However, the continuity of the ongoing movement is not fizzling out before the demands are met.

Ananya Devi, a student of the university, told Pratidin Time that over 200 students came out and participated in the hunger strike. "This is very inspiring and unprecedented as well"--Ananya said.

She herself was on the Hunger Strike and felt that every student of the university now trembles in indignation at the injustice done by the VC Shambhunath Singh and the government's insensitive way of handling the scenario.

Hunger Strike Called Off With New Assurance

The protestors said that the central MoE (Ministry of Education) has given a new assurance today that an enquiry with details of the timeline will be declared by Friday this week.

"This was committed earlier to be done by last Tuesday, but the MoE is trying to delay it. The students, teachers and employees of the university and citizens at large are not going to give up so easily. So the ministry should act promptly"--Priyadarshika MEdhi, a PhD student of the university and one who is at the forefront of the movement, told Pratidin Time.

Worth mentioning that a delegation of MoE, comprising the secretary and the joint secretary to the ministry, visited Tezpur University amidst heightened protests, and they promised that an enquiry would be declared with a deadline that passed last Tuesday.

Boycott To Continue..

Priyadarshika further added that those who participated in today's Hunger Strike were engaged in completing their assignments. "It's like protesting for rights, without forgetting the duties"--She remarked. Teachers have asked students to submit assignments instead of the exams that couldn't take place due to the impasse.

The Hunger Strike has been called off, but the boycott will continue. Notably, the students have been engaged in creative protests ever since VC Shambhunath Singh went absconding since September. Since November 27th, there has been a total shutdown call by the varsity fraternity, especially by the students. Now, they will wait till Friday, but with continuing their Boycott of academics.

