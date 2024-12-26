The Life of Dr Manmohan Singh At A Glance

Dr Manmohan Singh, a veteran Congress leader who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India, passed away on Thursday aged 92. Singh was rushed to AIIMS Delhi this evening after his health deteriorated, and passed away there.
Here are some salient points from his life:
- Dr Manmohan Singh, an acclaimed economist and pivotal figure in the economic and political history of India, was born on September 26, 1932, in Gah (now in Pakistan).
- He was appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 16, 1982.
- Between October 1, 1991 and June 2019, Dr Manmohan Singh served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.
- He served as the Union Finance Minister in the cabinet of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996.
- Dr Manmohan Singh was the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from March 21, 1998, till May 21, 2004.
- He then served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from May 22, 2004, till May 26, 2014.
- The veteran Congress leader breathed his last at AIIMS Delhi, aged 92 on December 26, 2024.
