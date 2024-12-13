RBI Recieves Bomb Threat in Russian Language; Probe Launched

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email on Friday, prompting a police investigation.

Advertisment

The police said the email, written in Russian, warned of an explosion at the bank.

"A threatening email was received on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India. The email was in Russian language, warned to blow up the bank. A case has been registered against an unknown accused in Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. Investigation into the matter is underway," Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police said.

In a separate incident, over six prominent schools in Delhi received similar bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering immediate security measures. The schools affected included Bhatnagar Public School, Cambridge School, Delhi Public School (East of Kailash, Defence Colony), Delhi Police Public School, and Venkatesh Public School. Police and fire brigade teams swiftly responded, conducting thorough searches to ensure the safety of students and staff. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found.

This follows a previous incident on December 8 when more than 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to ensure security, while former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deteriorating law and order situation.

In response to ongoing threats, the Delhi High Court had previously directed the Delhi Government and Police to create a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for dealing with bomb threats. The deadline for implementing these measures is set for eight weeks.

Also Read: No Explosives Found After Bomb Threat Call to Guwahati Railway Station