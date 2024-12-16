Thousands Feared Dead As Cyclone Chido Hits France's Mayotte

Cyclone Chido, the most powerful storm to hit Mayotte in over 90 years, has left widespread destruction and an uncertain death toll, with hundreds feared dead and possibly thousands affected, according to officials.

Francois-Xavier Bieuville, the prefect of Mayotte, stated on local channel Mayotte La 1ere, “I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands.” The French interior ministry added that determining an exact figure would be challenging. “It will be difficult to account for all victims,” the ministry said.

Cyclone Chido’s Impact

Cyclone Chido struck the French Indian Ocean archipelago late Saturday night, bringing winds exceeding 200 kmph (124 mph). Meteo-France reported that the storm severely damaged homes, government buildings, and even a hospital, leaving neighbourhoods in ruins.

Aerial footage released by the French gendarmerie revealed the devastation, showing hundreds of makeshift homes reduced to rubble across the islands. Local media captured harrowing images, including a mother pushing a newborn baby’s crib through the flooded corridors of Mayotte's hospital.

“Honestly, what we are experiencing is a tragedy, you feel like you are in the aftermath of a nuclear war... I saw an entire neighbourhood disappear,” said Mohamed Ishmael, a resident of Mamoudzou, Mayotte’s capital, speaking to Reuters.

Capsized police boats and fallen coconut trees punctuated the destruction, as concerns mounted over access to food, water, and sanitation.

Humanitarian Crisis and Government Response

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the residents of Mayotte, stating, “My thoughts are with our compatriots in Mayotte, who have gone through the most horrific few hours, and who have, for some, lost everything, lost their lives.”

The French government announced the establishment of an air bridge from Reunion Island to deliver essential supplies. However, the immediate challenge of ascertaining the death toll remains complex. A French interior ministry official noted, “For the toll, it’s going to be complicated, because Mayotte is a Muslim land where the dead are buried within 24 hours.”

Mayotte, located nearly 8,000 km (5,000 miles) from Paris, is one of France's poorest territories, with more than 75 per cent of its population living below the French poverty line. The island has long struggled with social unrest, gang violence, and an ongoing water crisis.

As a French overseas department, Mayotte has become a destination for migrants from neighbouring Comoros seeking a higher standard of living and access to French welfare. The interior ministry estimates over 1,00,000 undocumented migrants live in Mayotte.

Cyclone’s Path Beyond Mayotte

The cyclone continued its destructive course, striking northern Mozambique on Sunday. Although the full extent of the damage remains unclear, reports from NetBlocks indicate that heavy rain and winds damaged power and telecommunications infrastructure.

In Comoros, Cyclone Chido caused relatively minor damage, with two people injured, 24 displaced, and 21 homes destroyed, according to local authorities.

Mayotte’s political status has long been tied to its colonial past. France colonized the archipelago in 1843 and annexed it fully in 1904. While Comoros declared independence in 1975, Mayotte opted to remain under French governance, a decision reaffirmed in a 1974 referendum.

This disaster comes just days after French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou was appointed by President Macron, following the collapse of the previous government. Addressing the crisis in Mayotte will be a critical test for his administration.

