Thunderstorms, Rain Likely Across Assam & Northeast, Warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Northeast India from March 22 to March 26, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several states.

According to the IMD forecast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are expected to witness widespread rainfall, while Manipur and Mizoram may experience isolated showers on March 22 and 23.

The IMD has also issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning in multiple states, with Arunachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall on March 22. Additionally, Assam and Meghalaya may experience gusty winds ranging between 30-40 km/h on March 23.

Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to heavy rain and strong winds.