Trailukya Borgohain Appointed Director (Operations) of OIL

Trailukya Borgohain has been appointed as the new Director (Operations) of Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s oldest oil and gas Exploration and Production (EandP) company and a Maharatna CPSE under the Government of India. This appointment is a recognition of Borgohain's exceptional career spanning three decades in the oil and gas industry.

A native of Bhadoi Panchali in Dibrugarh District, Assam, Borgohain began his illustrious journey with OIL in 1995 as an Executive Trainee in the Geological Department at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. Over the years, he has been instrumental in making significant oil and gas discoveries in Assam, Rajasthan, and Gabon, earning widespread recognition for his technical expertise and leadership acumen.

Borgohain holds a Master’s degree in Applied Geology from IIT Roorkee and an MBA in Energy Leadership from Texas AandM University, Texarkana, USA. His tenure as General Manager and Head of OIL’s Gabon Exploration Project (2017-2021) is particularly notable, as he led critical discoveries that strengthened OIL’s international footprint.

As a thought leader in the energy sector, Borgohain has presented numerous technical papers at national and international forums and authored over 36 exploration evaluation reports. Before his appointment as Director (Operations), he served as Chief General Manager (Geology and Reservoir) at OIL, where he was responsible for driving the development of oil and gas fields in Upper Assam.

Borgohain’s professional affiliations reflect his commitment to the industry. He is the Vice President of the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG India) for the 2023–2025 tenure and is part of the organizing committee for Geo India 2024. He is also a member of prestigious global associations, including the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. During his MBA studies, he was inducted into the esteemed Delta-Mu-Delta Honour Society for academic excellence.

With his vast experience and visionary leadership, Borgohain is poised to drive operational excellence at OIL, further supporting the company in achieving its strategic objectives within the EandP sector.

