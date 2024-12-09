Jayanta Baruah’s Vision and Legacy: 25 Years of Asomiya Pratidin in Upper Assam

On Sunday, Asomiya Pratidin’s Dibrugarh edition completed a vibrant journey of 25 years. Despite the challenges of this long journey, the edition has initiated a golden chapter in Assam's journalism history.

At the time of its launch, Dibrugarh was not as it is today, particularly in terms of connectivity with districts like Majuli, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji. The logistical challenges were immense.

Given the circumstances, Jorhat seemed a more advantageous location for launching the Upper Assam edition of Asomiya Pratidin. Jorhat had already added many illustrious chapters to the history of Asomiya journalism.

Despite this, Jayanta Baruah, the proprietor of the Sadin-Pratidin group, prioritized Dibrugarh. Overcoming all challenges, Asomiya Pratidin’s Dibrugarh edition was launched 24 years ago. Notably, Dibrugarh had made its mark in Assam’s literary and journalistic history much earlier, in 1895.

The Achiever Awards 2024 ceremony of the Sadin-Pratidin group was held at the Rangghar Auditorium, Dibrugarh University on Sunday. This year, the event was organized in Dibrugarh to mark the silver jubilee year of Asomiya Pratidin’s Dibrugarh edition.

Simultaneously, the main office of the Dibrugarh edition at Bairagimot has been beautifully decorated. Journalists, media staff, and their families gathered at the office, led by journalist Prabir Chakraborty.

Prabir Chakraborty introduced us to Sarat Chandra Neog, a senior journalist, writer, and president of the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA), Assam State Committee, who has a deep association with the Sadin-Pratidin group.

Sarat Chandra Neog played a significant role in starting the Dibrugarh edition. During his tenure as Sadin’s Dibrugarh correspondent, he single-handedly covered politics, society, literature, culture, and sports.

Neog, who has been associated with Asomiya Pratidin since its inception, was instrumental in establishing the Dibrugarh office. From scouting for land in the city to overseeing various operations, he managed it all.

Recalling those times, Neog shared a memory of searching for office space in Dibrugarh with the late Lat Mandal Putul Barthakur, riding bicycles around the city. “Despite the numerous challenges, Jayanta Baruah’s decision to choose Dibrugarh was a bold one,” Neog said.

From the start, the late Narendra Lal Baruah was deeply involved in managing the Dibrugarh edition. His contributions were immense. He ensured seamless coordination between journalists, media staff, and even delivery personnel.

The distribution of the Dibrugarh edition was primarily managed by Shrikanta Bharali of Surabhi Sahitya Kutir. Although late student leaders Krishna Prasad Dutta and Surjit Singh did not have direct ties with the newspaper, they became like family to it.

After Sadin, Asomiya Pratidin introduced a new wave in journalism, receiving immense love from readers, including those of the Dibrugarh edition. The newspaper’s commitment to standing with the people earned their affection and respect.

Recalling Asomiya Pratidin’s stance for justice, Sarat Chandra Neog mentioned a notable incident during the AGP government led by former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

“During the Bajrang operation by the army in Upper Assam, numerous illegal activities occurred in the state. One such incident was reported from Bam Kolakhua village, about 25 km from Dibrugarh, under Barbaruah police station. One night, during a joint operation by the army and police, a woman was allegedly raped, and several others were physically assaulted. This news was published on the front page of Asomiya Pratidin, with the headline, “Health Minister Bhuben Baruah’s Niece Raped by the Army (headline translated from Assamese),” said Neog.

Despite Bhuben Baruah’s ministerial post and relationship with the journalist, the newspaper fearlessly highlighted the incident.

“The report sparked widespread outrage, leading to a court-martial for a soldier involved in the crime. Such fearless journalism strengthened the people’s trust in Asomiya Pratidin,” added Neog.

As the Dibrugarh edition enters its silver jubilee year, the media faces various challenges and questions about its role. Yet, the unwavering commitment of the Sadin-Pratidin group to stand by the people continues to earn their trust and support.

The Dibrugarh edition of Asomiya Pratidin has entered its silver jubilee year at a time when the media faces various challenges and questions about its role. Despite these turbulent times, the Sadin-Pratidin group and its journalists have remained steadfast in their commitment to stand by the people, earning the sincere appreciation of the aware citizens of Dibrugarh.

The Dibrugarh office witnessed a lively and festive atmosphere as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations. A celebratory cake was cut, with journalists and media staff joined by Asomiya Pratidin editor and Sadin-Pratidin group chairman Jayanta Baruah.

Accompanying him was former editor of Asomiya Pratidin Haider Hussain, Sadin-Satsori editor Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Pratidin Time executive editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, Jayanta Baruah's wife Ruby Baruah, Pratidin Time director Smitakshi B. Goswami, Sadin-Pratidin group director Rishi Baruah, and Pratidin Time general manager Gaurav Goswami.

Asomiya Pratidin Executive editor Dhairjya Hazarika was also present, having rushed to the office after successfully hosting the Achiever Awards 2024 ceremony. Senior journalists like Dhruva Pathak and Hemanta Baruah, along with other team members from the Guwahati office, actively contributed to the celebrations, making the Dibrugarh office as bustling as its Guwahati counterpart.

Senior photojournalist Chinmoy Roy, who received special recognition at the Achiever Awards 2024, was a standout presence. True to his dedication, he continued capturing moments with his camera before and after receiving the award. At the Dibrugarh office, he ensured every scene from the cake-cutting ceremony was beautifully recorded.

Meanwhile, preparations were in full swing for the Pratidin Live in Concert, scheduled for December 9 at the Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh, and the unveiling of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah’s full-body statue at Dibrugarh University on December 10.

With such vibrant activities, the Dibrugarh office remains abuzz with energy and enthusiasm, embodying the celebratory spirit of the silver jubilee year.