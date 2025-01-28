Microsoft, Perplexity AI in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that Microsoft is in discussions to acquire the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, adding that he would prefer a competitive bidding process for the app’s sale.

Trump stated that multiple contenders are interested in purchasing TikTok and expressed his desire for the United States to secure a 50% ownership stake in a joint venture. He had earlier indicated a preference for tech moguls like Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison to take over the platform, stressing that he does not want it to remain under Chinese ownership.

On Saturday, speaking about the potential sale, Trump remarked, “Numerous people are talking to me—very substantial people. There is significant interest, and the United States will be a major beneficiary… I’d only support the deal if it benefits the country.”

Meanwhile, Perplexity AI has entered the race with a proposal to merge with TikTok’s US operations and form a joint venture with the US government. Their offer would allow TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to retain a stake, provided a US-based board oversees all decision-making for its domestic operations.

The discussions follow a recent US Supreme Court ruling that upheld a law banning TikTok over national security concerns related to data privacy. However, Trump—who has credited TikTok for helping him connect with younger voters during his campaign—has temporarily delayed the ban. Instead, he signed an executive order granting the company 75 days to finalize a sale that would remove its Chinese ties.

With mounting interest from major tech firms, the battle for TikTok’s future in the US is heating up.