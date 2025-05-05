Trump Orders 100% Tariff on All Movies Made Outside US

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100 percent tariff on all foreign-produced films entering the United States, citing a rapid decline in the American movie industry and labeling the issue a matter of national security.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed that countries around the world are luring American filmmakers and studios abroad with lucrative incentives, which he says is devastating Hollywood and other U.S.-based creative industries. “The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote. “This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda.”

Trump said he has directed both the U.S. Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to begin the immediate process of implementing the tariff, emphasizing, “We want movies made in America, again.”

The announcement comes amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China. On April 10, China’s National Film Administration announced a “moderate reduction” in the number of American films allowed in Chinese cinemas, directly linking the decision to ongoing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. In a statement, the administration said, “The wrong move by the US government to abuse tariffs on China will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favourability towards American films.”

China, which typically allows only ten Hollywood films into its market each year, has long been viewed as a significant source of revenue for the American film industry. However, Beijing’s recent statement stressed that future imports would be guided by market rules and audience preferences.

Reacting to China’s move, Trump appeared unfazed, telling reporters, “I think I’ve heard of worse things,” according to a report by Al Jazeera.

