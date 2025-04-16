US Envisions 'Bright Future' with India, Trump Hails PM Modi as Friend: State Department Official

US President Donald Trump regards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend," according to US State Department spokesperson Margaret MacLeod. In a statement on Tuesday, MacLeod emphasized the strengthening relationship between the two nations, noting that they are collaborating at a higher level to advance their shared interests. She highlighted that both countries are committed to enhancing cooperation in various areas, including technology, business, and security.

"President Trump considers him a friend. India and the US share common interests and are collaborating at a higher level to further both nations' goals. There is much we can accomplish together, whether it's tackling terrorism, advancing technological cooperation, or expanding business opportunities. Our future is very promising," MacLeod said, highlighting the positive outlook for continued partnership.

Collaborating on Counterterrorism: The Extradition of Tahawwur Rana

A key example of US-India collaboration is the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a prime suspect in the 2008 Mumbai attacks (26/11). MacLeod highlighted that Rana's extradition underscores the strength of the US-India partnership in fighting terrorism. "26/11 was a tragic event, and Rana must face justice. I hope this cooperation continues moving forward," she stated.

The extradition of Rana stands as a major milestone, highlighting the shared dedication to delivering justice for the victims of one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent history. It represents a further advancement in the ongoing US-India partnership in the fight against terrorism.

Trump’s Vision for Strengthening Bilateral Trade with India

While security and technology ties have strengthened, trade continues to be a more complex aspect of the US-India relationship. Earlier this year, President Trump voiced frustration over India's tariff policies, accusing the country of imposing high duties on US goods.

"India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left. He's a great friend of mine, but I told him, 'You're a friend of mine, but you're not treating us right,'" Trump remarked during a speech. He pointed out that India imposed tariffs as high as 52%, while the US levied almost no tariffs on Indian goods.

However, Trump’s position on tariffs has evolved. In an unexpected move, he announced a 90-day suspension of tariff implementation for all countries, including India, but excluding China. This pause is viewed as a chance for both nations to engage in negotiations and address trade differences in the coming months.

Upcoming Talks on BilateralTrade Agreement

This week, the US and India are set to initiate formal talks on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both sides optimistic about securing a fair deal that benefits their economies. Trump emphasized his goal for a deal based on "justice and equality" to foster business between the two nations. The discussions are expected to tackle key issues such as tariffs, intellectual property rights, and market access.

As the trade talks progress, the focus will be on crafting a mutually beneficial agreement that enhances economic ties and promotes closer cooperation.

The US-India relationship has undergone significant transformation in recent years, especially under the leadership of Trump and Modi. From combating terrorism to enhancing technological collaboration and exploring new business opportunities, both nations are striving to create a future defined by stronger cooperation.

Although past trade disputes persist, the recent tariff pause and upcoming trade talks mark a new chapter in US-India relations. If successful, the Bilateral Trade Agreement could strengthen the bond between the two countries, benefiting their economies and reinforcing their global partnership.