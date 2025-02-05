Trump Drops Bombshell: US Will Take Over Gaza Strip and "Own It"

In a stunning announcement, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, clear debris, and work towards economic development in the region. Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump also expressed optimism that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas could pave the way for lasting peace.

Advertisment

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump stated.

The US President further announced the country’s withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), alleging that the latter had links with Hamas. He also vowed to reinstate aggressive sanctions on Iran, aiming to cut its oil exports to zero and cripple its ability to fund militant activities.

"Today, I also took action to restore our maximum pressure policy on the Iranian regime. We will once again enforce the most aggressive possible sanctions, drive Iranian oil exports to zero, and diminish the regime's capacity to fund terror throughout the region and the world," Trump stated.

Earlier, Trump had suggested that Palestinians should not return to Gaza, claiming the region had been a "hellish" place to live. He hinted at a long-term US control over the territory, describing it as a move that would bring "great stability" to the Middle East.

"I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East," Trump told reporters. "Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent."

Trump also revealed that he had urged Jordan and Egypt to accommodate Palestinian residents from Gaza.

Netanyahu, who became the first foreign leader to visit Washington following Trump’s return to the White House, held high-level discussions with the US President on regional security and diplomatic cooperation.

Also Read: Trump’s Deportation Flights Now Reaching India